Letter: War is difficult when all your top officers are AWOL

Regarding “Kushner: The federal stockpile is ours, not the states’ ” (April 3): Nepotism runs wild in President Donald Trump’s picking of his Cabinet and staff, including son-in-law Jared Kushner.
But that is just the tip of the personnel iceberg when you look at the number of staffers who have left the administration after a little more than three years. I stopped counting after 250. Some left because they were fired, some because they could not take it anymore, and some left for other opportunities.
As President Trump has said, we’re fighting a war. How would you like to fight a real war when you lost 250 of your top officers in a three-year period? What change would you have to make to win that war?
The president has hired and aligned himself with people he liked and thought he could control. Then he found out that these were true Americans, including some veterans who laid their life on the line for this great country and could not stand for a make-believe president with a big ego and small sense of responsibility.
Ralph Eisele • Lake Saint Louis
