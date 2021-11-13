Letter: Ward redistricting should take immigrants into account

Regarding "Latest St. Louis draft map evens disparities among ward populations" (Nov. 10): As the retired chief executive of the International Institute of St. Louis, I believe great care should be taken not to disenfranchise the city’s foreign-born and ethnic minority populations during the ward redistricting process.

Much attention is being paid to approximately 80% of the city’s residents, as it should be. But the picture of 40% white and 40% Black does not reveal the entire story of the broad diversity within our city limits. What about the Hispanics, American Indians, Asians and more? Then there are those who identify by two or more races, which includes a variety of racial combinations including mine (Asian and white).

There is also a growing number of ethnic and foreign-born residents being counted among the white and Black city residents. For instance, immigrants and refugees from the Middle East and Afghanistan are categorized as white by the U.S. Census. Somalis, Congolese, Ethiopians and others are included in the Black statistics.