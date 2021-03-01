Letter: Ward reduction commission must include the community

Regarding the editorial “St. Louis city reform effort has good intentions but misses the mark” (Feb. 24): Reform St. Louis is the city’s best hope of getting fair maps as voter-approved ward reduction cuts the number of wards from 28 to 14 by 2023. I agree with the editorial that members of the St. Louis Board of Aldermen “have too much of a vested interest in the outcome to handle it objectively.” Ward boundaries should be based on neighborhoods and common interests, not political clout.

I disagree with the Editorial Board’s criticism of having an unprofessional, independent commission address ward reduction. The League of Women Voters prefers independent commissions for redistricting “with membership that reflects the diversity of the unit of government, including citizens at large, representatives of public interest groups, and members of minority groups.”