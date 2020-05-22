Letter: Warnings about Mount St. Helens were ignored also

Let’s use history to help guide us through the pandemic. I’m reminded of a similar experience of 40 years ago: the eruption of Washington’s Mount St. Helens in 1980. This pandemic reveals many of the same human frustrations and denial of reality seen in 1980 that ended tragically for at least 57 people.
Scientists then warned of the impending disaster; some people listened, others didn’t. The reasons given for not adhering to the warnings included worries about how people would maintain their life, work and homes amid the restrictions. They asked whether the government had the right to infringe on their freedom. What were their rights as American citizens?
The coronavirus was first detected in December in Wuhan, China, and the first U.S. case was around Jan. 19. Once again, scientists warned of an impending disaster for two months, with little public preparation. The public reactions were similar to 1980.
This is a time of reckoning. I hope we will learn that much of our culture is more fragile than we had thought, and we will enact changes to be prepared for any future catastrophes.
Lana Miller • Cedar Hill
