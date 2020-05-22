Letter: ‘Warp speed’ puts science fiction over science fact
0 comments

Letter: ‘Warp speed’ puts science fiction over science fact

  • 0
Subscription sale! $5 for 5 months
US begins 'warp speed' vaccine push as studies ramp up

President Donald Trump speaks about the coronavirus in the Rose Garden of the White House, Friday, May 15, 2020, in Washington. Dr. Robert Redfield, director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention listens at left. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

 Alex Brandon

Regarding “Trump unveils ‘Operation Warp Speed’” (May 15): Warp speed is the technology employed by the Star Fleet in the “Star Trek” TV show. Warp speed makes possible the human exploration of the many worlds of our vast galaxy within the confines of a prime-time television hour. President Donald Trump is inspired by this human achievement, and it makes sense, in his world, to invoke this idea in the naming of his initiative to have a coronavirus vaccine by the end of 2020.

It makes sense in our world that Trump would use something that is science fiction, since he has continuously devalued and dismissed the hard work of current science in favor of the comforting fiction that the damaging effects of the pandemic can be reversed and healed by election day.

“Star Trek” has always been interesting and mind-expanding entertainment. As he directs his story of the pandemic, Trump may well be producing for us a horror show.

Lawrence Holmes • University City

0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports