Letter: ‘Warp speed’ puts science fiction over science fact

Regarding “Trump unveils ‘Operation Warp Speed’” (May 15): Warp speed is the technology employed by the Star Fleet in the “Star Trek” TV show. Warp speed makes possible the human exploration of the many worlds of our vast galaxy within the confines of a prime-time television hour. President Donald Trump is inspired by this human achievement, and it makes sense, in his world, to invoke this idea in the naming of his initiative to have a coronavirus vaccine by the end of 2020.
It makes sense in our world that Trump would use something that is science fiction, since he has continuously devalued and dismissed the hard work of current science in favor of the comforting fiction that the damaging effects of the pandemic can be reversed and healed by election day.
“Star Trek” has always been interesting and mind-expanding entertainment. As he directs his story of the pandemic, Trump may well be producing for us a horror show.
Lawrence Holmes • University City
Views from the editorial board, opinions from guest and national columnists plus the latest letters from our readers.