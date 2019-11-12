Regarding “Elizabeth Warren releases plan to fund Medicare for All, pledges no middle class tax hike” (Nov. 2): This article about Sen. Elizabeth Warren’s plan to pay for her medical plan should have been in the comic section.
She is lying about no taxes for the middle class and she knows it, just like former President Barack Obama when he said that costs would go down and you could keep your doctor if you wanted to. He knew he was lying. Anyone with any common sense at all would know that.
Roger P. Bickel • St. Charles