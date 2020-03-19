Letter: Wartime effort needed to fight coronavirus

President Donald Trump, has denied, lied and covered up the danger of the novel coronavirus that our country faces and could be responsible for the deaths of millions of people in the United States.
During World War II, production of ships, planes, etc., went into unprecedented production to aid the war effort. Why can’t this country rise to that level and make supplies to test, protect, aid and save the lives of the people in this country?
Politics will be a poor bedfellow in the hospital beds if you are lucky enough to get one.
Anne Harter • Belleville