Letter: Was Kenosha vigilante inspired by the McCloskeys?

Is it simply coincidental that shortly after Mark and Patricia McCloskey spoke at the Republican National Convention, a 17-year-old white vigilante, apparently welcomed by local police, shot two protesters to death in Kenosha, Wisconsin? I would have expected the local police to tell the vigilantes: Go on home, we have this.
Perhaps it’s also coincidental that no condemnation of the egregious waste of two human lives by a self-appointed judge, jury and executioner has come from the White House.
On the other hand, perhaps not.
Joe Boehler • Spanish Lake
