Letter: Was Kenosha vigilante inspired by the McCloskeys?
AP FACT CHECK: Biden's stance on suburbs twisted at RNC

In this image from video, Mark and Patricia McCloskey speak from St. Louis, during the first night of the Republican National Convention Monday, Aug. 24, 2020. (Courtesy of the Committee on Arrangements for the 2020 Republican National Committee via AP)

 HONS

Is it simply coincidental that shortly after Mark and Patricia McCloskey spoke at the Republican National Convention, a 17-year-old white vigilante, apparently welcomed by local police, shot two protesters to death in Kenosha, Wisconsin? I would have expected the local police to tell the vigilantes: Go on home, we have this.

Perhaps it’s also coincidental that no condemnation of the egregious waste of two human lives by a self-appointed judge, jury and executioner has come from the White House.

On the other hand, perhaps not.

Joe Boehler • Spanish Lake

