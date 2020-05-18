Letter: Was suggestion to trust the liberal media a joke?

Regarding “Your family’s safety depends on reliable news sources” (May 14): It’s so good to know during this challenging time of the coronavirus that people haven’t lost their sense of humor. I laughed out loud when I read the letter telling folks to rely on sources like the St. Louis Post-Dispatch, New York Times, Washington Post, CNN, etc. In my opinion, they are all biased, left-leaning news outlets that play loose with the truth. I was astounded. It was a joke, wasn’t it?
Vicki Martin • Fairview Heights
