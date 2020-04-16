Letter: Was there an ulterior motive to promote hydroxychloriquine?

A funny thing happened on April 5. President Donald Trump repeated more than once: “I am not a doctor.” When Dr. Anthony Fauci took the podium and a reporter wanted to ask a real doctor about hydroxychloroquine and its efficacy in treating the novel coronavirus, Trump interrupted and would not let Fauci take the question nor let the reporter plead that his question was for Fauci.
Why would he do that?
I am going to take a stab here. Trump reportedly has a financial stake in Novartis, the manufacturer of hydroxychloroquine (Plaquenil), which is used to treat malaria, lupus erythematosus and rheumatoid arthritis. Its benefit for coronavirus has only anecdotal evidence. Trump is trying hard to make the stock price rise so he can profit from it in spite of growing studies that the drug might do more harm than good against the coronavirus.
The Trump-created demand for the drug has made it unavailable to the people with lupus, erythematosus and rheumatoid arthritis.
God help us all.
Nand Lal Johari • St. Louis
