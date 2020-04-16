Letter: Was there an ulterior motive to promote hydroxychloriquine?
Letter: Was there an ulterior motive to promote hydroxychloriquine?

White House pushes unproven drug for virus, but doctors wary

A pharmacist shows a bottle of the drug hydroxychloroquine on Monday, April 6, 2020, in Oakland, Calif. President Donald Trump and his administration kept up their out-sized promotion Monday of an malaria drug not yet officially approved for fighting the new coronavirus, even though scientists say more testing is needed before it’s proven safe and effective against COVID-19. Trump trade adviser Peter Navarro championed hydroxychloroquine in television interviews a day after the president publicly put his faith in the medication to lessen the toll of the coronavirus pandemic. (AP Photo/Ben Margot)

 Ben Margot

A funny thing happened on April 5. President Donald Trump repeated more than once: “I am not a doctor.” When Dr. Anthony Fauci took the podium and a reporter wanted to ask a real doctor about hydroxychloroquine and its efficacy in treating the novel coronavirus, Trump interrupted and would not let Fauci take the question nor let the reporter plead that his question was for Fauci.

Why would he do that?

I am going to take a stab here. Trump reportedly has a financial stake in Novartis, the manufacturer of hydroxychloroquine (Plaquenil), which is used to treat malaria, lupus erythematosus and rheumatoid arthritis. Its benefit for coronavirus has only anecdotal evidence. Trump is trying hard to make the stock price rise so he can profit from it in spite of growing studies that the drug might do more harm than good against the coronavirus.

The Trump-created demand for the drug has made it unavailable to the people with lupus, erythematosus and rheumatoid arthritis.

God help us all.

Nand Lal Johari • St. Louis



