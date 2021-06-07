Letter: Wash U. is proudly represented by renowned doctors

In “The rest of the world is far from ‘normal’” (June 4), distinguished physician and CNN medical analyst Dr. Leana Wen is quoted. She is a professor of health policy at George Washington University in the District of Columbia, a former Baltimore health commissioner, and appears frequently on television as an authority on health matters. The other person whom we often see commenting on TV is Dr. Rochelle Walensky, director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.