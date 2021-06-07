 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Wash U. is proudly represented by renowned doctors
0 comments

Letter: Wash U. is proudly represented by renowned doctors

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
The Latest: Louisiana lifts mask requirement for students

Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky testifies during a Senate Appropriations Subcommittee hearing to examine the FY 2022 budget request for the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Wednesday, May 19, 2021, in Washington. (Greg Nash/Pool via AP)

 Greg Nash

In “The rest of the world is far from ‘normal’” (June 4), distinguished physician and CNN medical analyst Dr. Leana Wen is quoted. She is a professor of health policy at George Washington University in the District of Columbia, a former Baltimore health commissioner, and appears frequently on television as an authority on health matters. The other person whom we often see commenting on TV is Dr. Rochelle Walensky, director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

But how many St. Louisans know that both are Washington University St. Louis graduates? We can all take some civic pride in knowing that Wen received her medical degree and Walensky her undergraduate degree from Washington University.

Lawrence P. Katzenstein • St. Louis

0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Trending

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports