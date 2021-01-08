Letter: Washington is a circus and Hawley is now its poster child

Regarding Kevin McDermott’s column “Hawley’s anti-democracy stunt will force GOP to vote on Trump’s lies,” (Dec. 31): McDermott is perfect in his analysis of our Sen. Josh Hawley. Hawley hated the manner in which politicians used their pulpit to merely climb the political ladder. But since becoming a politician, his entire purpose in life seems to be promoting himself instead of the needs of Missourians.

Hawley does not know who he is. He supports progressive policies when he backs the $2,000 stimulus checks, but then he changes like a chameleon to tout bogus voter fraud lies as a populist Trumpian goon. This political theater is nothing more than Hawley utilizing his position to garner support for future political gain. How successful of a strategy will this be if his initiatives and policy standards sway in the wind?

I am concerned that our politicians have lost a moral compass, a constant direction, a policy that is consistent. Washington is a circus, and a few clowns are stealing the show from the logic of sound policy. Hawley is now the poster child for the circus. He appears foolish and juvenile. He is a man without a real purpose.

Ron French • O’Fallon, Mo.