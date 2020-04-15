Letter: Washington Post should pay for advertising space

I know the St. Louis Post-Dispatch is facing its own challenges with significant reductions in advertising revenue, and I want to help with this advice: The Post-Dispatch should start charging The Washington Post normal advertising rates for the space it consumes.
In last Sunday’s Post-Dispatch, it consumed over 20% of the first 10 pages. It has to be an ad; it’s certainly not journalism. The first paragraph warns that the U.S. is in “on course” to suffer more deaths than in the Korean, Vietnam, Iraq and Afghanistan wars combined. That statement is followed by two pages illustrating how artfully The Washington Post can list every action taken by the President Donald Trump, as if he would be responsible for over 120,000 deaths.
We are nowhere near that and are beginning to see the trend slowing. If it doesn’t slow and continues at the same pace, we are on course to suffer 38,000 deaths by April 30 (based on a statistical trend line implemented on March 27). Those 38,000 deaths would be horribly tragic, but is nowhere near the 120,000 originally forecast in models.
The Washington Post’s reporting is what I regard as sensationalism. The Post-Dispatch should be paid for running its full advertisement in the Sunday paper.
Bud Carlson • Ladue
Views from the editorial board, opinions from guest and national columnists plus the latest letters from our readers.