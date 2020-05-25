Letter: Washington U. wouldn’t study a ‘harmful’ drug

Regarding “Washington U. researchers launch global trial to test chloroquine for front-line health care workers” (May 20): How ironic that shortly after Joe Biden calls president Donald Trump’s decision to take hydroxychloroquine “totally irresponsible” and “that it does more harm than good,”’ the Washington University School of Medicine announces a new international trial to evaluate the drug chloroquine (an analog of hydroxychloroquine) on 30,000 front-line health care workers.
It is doubtful that a study of this magnitude (the second clinical study of hydroxychloroquine undertaken by Washington University) would be instituted unless it was needed to remove all doubt about whether it is effective against COVID-19. Dr. Michael Avidan, one of the study’s principal investigators, stated that the findings could be “a potential benefit for St. Louis” and encouraged health care workers in the St. Louis region to participate in the study.
Nicholas T. Kouchoukos, M.D. • Ladue
Views from the editorial board, opinions from guest and national columnists plus the latest letters from our readers.