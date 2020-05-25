Letter: Washington U. wouldn’t study a ‘harmful’ drug
0 comments

Letter: Washington U. wouldn’t study a ‘harmful’ drug

  • 0
Subscription sale! $5 for 5 months
Washington University closes dorms, suspends in-person classes

A police officer rolls past Brookings Hall as Washington University announced during spring break that it would close to in-person classes on Wednesday, March 11, 2020. Students on spring break were told not to return to campus until April 30 and to continue their classes online. Photo by Robert Cohen, rcohen@post-dispatch.com

 Robert Cohen

Regarding “Washington U. researchers launch global trial to test chloroquine for front-line health care workers” (May 20): How ironic that shortly after Joe Biden calls president Donald Trump’s decision to take hydroxychloroquine “totally irresponsible” and “that it does more harm than good,”’ the Washington University School of Medicine announces a new international trial to evaluate the drug chloroquine (an analog of hydroxychloroquine) on 30,000 front-line health care workers.

It is doubtful that a study of this magnitude (the second clinical study of hydroxychloroquine undertaken by Washington University) would be instituted unless it was needed to remove all doubt about whether it is effective against COVID-19. Dr. Michael Avidan, one of the study’s principal investigators, stated that the findings could be “a potential benefit for St. Louis” and encouraged health care workers in the St. Louis region to participate in the study.

Nicholas T. Kouchoukos, M.D. • Ladue

0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports