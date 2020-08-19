Letter: Washington University shouldn’t offer less, charge more

Despite holding most classes virtually and shutting down most campus buildings, Washington University in St. Louis has decided to increase tuition by 3%. The university has also increased most other student fees, including the Student Health & Wellness Fee, despite shutting down the Sumers Recreation Center for the foreseeable future.
Washington University is a leading job provider for St. Louis and boasts an impressive medical school, law school and top-quality education. It rightly earns its nickname of “Harvard of the Midwest,” and I could not be prouder to be a student at this fine institution. That said, decisions to raise student fees while delivering fewer services cannot be justified. They are wrong, and the university should reconsider.
Esam Al-Shareffi, M.D. • North Potomac, Maryland
