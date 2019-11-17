Here is an interesting then-versus-now contrast: In 1775, before George Washington was elected as our first president, the Continental Congress appointed him commander-in-chief of the Continental Army. His brief speech accepting that role includes the following passage: “As to pay, Sir, I beg leave to assure the Congress, that, as no pecuniary consideration could have tempted me to accept this arduous employment, at the expense of my domestic ease and happiness, I do not wish to make any profit from it. I will keep an exact account of my expenses. Those I doubt not, they will discharge, and that is all I desire.”
We miss your kind, President Washington.
Ray Kirkman • O’Fallon, Ill.