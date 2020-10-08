 Skip to main content
Letter: Wayne Goode's long tenure ensured UMSL's existence
Letter: Wayne Goode's long tenure ensured UMSL's existence

Regarding "Wayne Goode: father of UMSL, longtime state legislator dies" (Oct. 5): I was saddened to read about the passing of Wayne Goode, who was as dedicated a public servant as I’ve ever met. His long and productive career in public service is the best argument imaginable against short-sighted laws establishing term limits on elected office. His multi-term stewardship of a St. Louis campus for the University of Missouri brought it from conception through completion. It was only possible because of Goode’s farsighted approach to public policy, coupled with his longevity in the state Legislature.

As difficult as it is to find candidates for office as forthright and public spirited as Goode, it’s our responsibility as citizens to identify them, put them in office and keep them there long enough to learn the ropes, study public policy and to be effective as he was. 

Andy Ayers • St. Louis 

