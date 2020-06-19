Letter: We all failed George Floyd; society must do better
Letter: We all failed George Floyd; society must do better

Minneapolis Police Death

This undated handout photo provided by Christopher Harris shows George Floyd. The mayor of Minneapolis called Wednesday, May 27, 2020, for criminal charges to be filed against officer Derek Chauvin, who is seen on video kneeling against the neck of handcuffed Floyd, who complained that he could not breathe and died in police custody. (Christopher Harris via AP)

 Christopher Harris

Regarding “Minnesota Senate debates GOP police accountability proposals” (June 17): George Floyd was a son, a brother, and most importantly, a human. I’m disgusted, enraged and deeply saddened by the racism so pervasively ingrained in our nation. I will not sit here and pretend that I’m not part of the problem. I fully admit that my white privilege has made me ignorant to the atrocities faced by people of color. However, I refuse to remain ignorant anymore.

There are “good” and “bad” police officers and protesters. We need to stop making sweeping generalizations. Not only are generalizations inaccurate, but they lead to division.

Instead of advocating for no police, we should be advocating for a complete overhaul of police culture, to remove all racist police officers who hide behind their badge and use it to justify their heinous behaviors. Police unions need to stop wasting their useful resources to protect these bad officers.

In addition, all American institutions— education, housing, employment— need to reevaluate and recognize that they are also part of the problem. We must all acknowledge and attempt to eradicate our socially constructed biases. America, and I, had failed George long before his death.

Sarah Thompson • Alton



