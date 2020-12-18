Letter: We all make potential choices between who lives and dies

In the midst of the pandemic, it can be easy to ignore the majority of all social conventions that have been established over past decades. But what cannot and should not be ignored are the cardinal virtues, and all that they bring with them. Possibly the most important virtue for us to remember and to practice right now is that of justice. What that means in our current situation is that we should make decisions that impact everyone around us justly. People who want to go out to a party or not use proper safety equipment should ask themselves: If I get the virus and then give it to someone else, would it be just for me to live and them to die?