Letter: We all make potential choices between who lives and dies

In the midst of the pandemic, it can be easy to ignore the majority of all social conventions that have been established over past decades. But what cannot and should not be ignored are the cardinal virtues, and all that they bring with them. Possibly the most important virtue for us to remember and to practice right now is that of justice. What that means in our current situation is that we should make decisions that impact everyone around us justly. People who want to go out to a party or not use proper safety equipment should ask themselves: If I get the virus and then give it to someone else, would it be just for me to live and them to die?
Our actions can affect people in high-risk situations in dramatic ways. What may appear to be a small party can quickly evolve into a superspreader event. Justice is the virtue of chasing the fair outcome of a situation, and it is certainly not just to put one's own pleasure above the livelihood of the more vulnerable nearby.
Tariq Jassim • Webster Groves
