Letter: We expect all county employees to not commit crime

Regarding your editorial “Another scandal helps undermine Sam Page's reelection bid” (July 1): It stated that “no one should expect Page to police his senior staffers 24 hours a day to ensure they’re not doing blatantly stupid things.” But is it asking too much to have them not do blatantly illegal things? The Democrats on the St. Louis County Council also bear some responsibility for these incidents. They have abdicated their oversight role for political loyalty. As such, they’ve helped create and foster the atmosphere where county employees think they can get away with anything.