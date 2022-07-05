 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Letter: We expect all county employees to not commit crime

  • 0

Regarding your editorial “Another scandal helps undermine Sam Page's reelection bid” (July 1): It stated that “no one should expect Page to police his senior staffers 24 hours a day to ensure they’re not doing blatantly stupid things.” But is it asking too much to have them not do blatantly illegal things? The Democrats on the St. Louis County Council also bear some responsibility for these incidents. They have abdicated their oversight role for political loyalty. As such, they’ve helped create and foster the atmosphere where county employees think they can get away with anything.

St. Louis County Executive Page has clearly shown that the job is too big for him. Not that he isn’t smart — he's a doctor. However, it takes a completely different set of skills to manage the largest political subdivision in the state than it does to administer anesthesia. Incompetence and corruption is not a great campaign slogan. Nor is it what the citizens of St. Louis County deserve.

People are also reading…

Dennis Hancock • Fenton

0 Comments

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News