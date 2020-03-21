Letter: We have to keep the American worker employed

As we all sit in shock, unsure of what might happen tomorrow or one year from now, keeping people employed while reducing the virus spread through social distancing is going to be critical.
Data suggests there’s a net profit range that many companies and industries share. If you look at the data, such as that offered by the New York University Leonard N. Stern School of Business, you’ll see that it averages around a very round number — 10% or so.
A novel idea to smooth out the economic shock of this virus is for companies to offer a 10% “2020 Shock Absorption” product that customers can order on their websites or by mail order. We then ask consumers who are now spending less on restaurants, travel and all other things to buy that product in roughly the same rate they normally would buy from those companies. For example, if you commuted to work and bought a tank of gas each week from QuikTrip at $50, you would simply go to QuikTrip’s website and purchase a “2020 Shock Absorption” for $5. You would have saved more than the cost of the new product, so it shouldn’t be a big hit to our personal finances, as long as we all stay employed. And that’s the point — to keep employment from collapsing.
That does leave the issue of how to share that with suppliers and partners for the businesses. Business can figure out how to proportion that out between raw material suppliers, real estate and service providers, and others who would normally be receiving pay for services. Ultimately, the price may have to go up to 15% or even 20%. We might just get back to normal in the near future. The key is keeping the American worker employed.
Let’s get the engine that can sustain us in place now.
Mark Davis • Fenton