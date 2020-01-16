Letter: 'We'll see what happens' is savvy business phrase

Regarding “Informed leaders don’t say, ‘We’ll see what happens’” (Jan. 14): In answer to Dennis Wick’s letter, he obviously has no concept of business negotiation and techniques.
Never does an astute businessperson in a tight negotiation ever reveal his plan publicly, because that might defeat his negotiation.
I strongly suggest that Mr. Wick get some needed business experience, since all he has shown is both that he has no clue, and that he has no love for President Donald Trump.
John M. Rolwing • Olivette