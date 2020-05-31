Letter: We must be vigilant against evil racial stereotyping
Regarding Tony Messenger’s column “Shopping While Black in St. Louis. Yes, it’s a thing.” (May 23) and the editorial “Video keeps exposing racial injustice. So why does the injustice keep happening?” (May 28): These recent dramatic racial incidents were based on age-old stereotypes that blacks hold super-human strength, making them dangerous. They are deemed provocative and distrustful. For these reasons, severe restrictions — and even brute force — are justified against them by law enforcers.

The past cruel, ruthless platform against people of color is no longer in full force. But it is still with us in diluted form. We must remain vigilant and ready to reject it. And priority must be directed toward punitive legal redress following more disciplined point-of-conflict reaction. This consistent application of the law and monetary exchange will produce long-term progress in the social gut of the nation.

Ted Morrison • Rock Hill

