Letter: We must correct systemic racism before it’s too late

Regarding “Minneapolis police face civil rights probe over Floyd death” (June 2): George Floyd is the most recent name added to the endless list of black men and women killed by white police officers. Once again, we are confronted by the ugly face of blatant racism. The pent-up pain and rage of those who live day to day with the impact of racism has exploded. Others who have never experienced racism condemn the actions of protesters.
Racism is fundamentally structural. It is built into and supported by systems. These structures are largely developed by privileged white men and intended to serve their needs. Those who created these systems are invested in maintaining them. These structures and systems are a means of social control and reflect little concern for the general welfare. Our medical care system, the criminal justice system and the education system are prime examples of such structures and systems.
Structural change is challenging and requires time, energy and commitment from all parties. The absence of such an effort, however, will inevitably increase the rage of those being oppressed and set the stage for more violence. The choice of direction is ours to choose.
James D. Allen Jr. • Webster Groves
Views from the editorial board, opinions from guest and national columnists plus the latest letters from our readers.