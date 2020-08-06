Letter: We must elect leaders who are true to democracy

I love democracy. It’s messy, but it allows me freedoms no other form of governance allows. I can vote, protest the government, move freely around the country, get an education, participate in the American Dream. If I choose, I can own a gun. This doesn’t sound like a big deal. However, under many other forms of government, private gun ownership isn’t allowed. They don’t have a Second Amendment. If the idea of being told where to move, whom to vote for, and what people are allowed to say is appealing, then complainers might want to move to one of those countries.
My life’s been lived under this representative democracy. It’s had a share of ups and downs but always finds its way back to the promises of the preamble to the Constitution.
We stray from our constitutional principles when we elect fools who don’t like democracy, and don’t want us to vote and try to restrict our right to protest. They prefer to rule, not govern. It’s called authoritarianism.
Your voice and vote have political power. Use it. Please exercise your rights.
Joyce Nowak • Shrewsbury
