Letter: We must elect responsible leaders to sustain democracy

Regarding the editorial "As school boards face threats, Hawley and Schmitt side with the angry mob" (Oct. 7): Politicians like Sen. Josh Hawley and Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt are now pushing to give parents control over curriculum and teacher training, among other education policies. This sudden interest in running schools has one goal: empowering extremists to obstruct the teaching of our country’s history of racism and to resist legal government mask mandates that protect children from a dangerous virus.
This effort to help loud, misinformed groups to silence reasonable parents and educators is one example of the growing danger to our democracy. I believe most Americans are no longer fairly represented. We are witnessing unprecedented voter suppression, an obsolete Electoral College and a partisan Supreme Court. Legislators have failed to pass criminal justice reform, protect women’s rights and tighten gun regulations, all of which polls suggest the majority supports.
Much of the blame falls on the Republican senators and representatives who just say no to any Democratic proposals, rather than passing legislation their constituents want and need.
So how do we get our democracy back? I believe we should restore a society in which most people are committed to ethical government and support their fellow citizens. We should elect responsible, honest leaders, instead of our current greedy political hacks. Opportunities to take action abound. We all must do our part to stop the destruction of the country we used to believe in.
Judy Arnold • Kirkwood