Letter: We must fight for ourselves in this coronavirus war

Regarding “Hogan unveils new limits to fight war ‘the virus is winning’” (Nov. 19): If the United States were at war, would you defend your country?

The United States is at war. Although it is an undeclared war, our war is against the coronavirus. For the first time in our history, our country has been invaded; we are an occupied country with no front lines. But we are not without arms. Who will stand and fight?

Our enemy is powerful and is growing in numbers every day. The coronavirus is claiming around 160,000 casualties daily and about 1,400 Americans are losing their lives to it every day. The U.S. is losing.

For the first time in its history, America has surrendered to the enemy. President Donald Trump’s administration is collaborating with the enemy. To combat it, we will need to act for ourselves rather than waiting for the government to act for us.