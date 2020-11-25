 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: We must fight for ourselves in this coronavirus war
0 comments

Letter: We must fight for ourselves in this coronavirus war

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Tribute to victims

Rachel Moore writes a tribute to her cousin Wilton "Bud" Mitchell who died of COVID-19 at a symbolic cemetery created to remember and honor lives lost to COVID-19, Tuesday, Nov. 24, 2020, in the Liberty City neighborhood of Miami. Officials announced that a new COVID-19 testing site will be opening in the neighborhood. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)

 Associated Press

Regarding “Hogan unveils new limits to fight war ‘the virus is winning’” (Nov. 19): If the United States were at war, would you defend your country?

The United States is at war. Although it is an undeclared war, our war is against the coronavirus. For the first time in our history, our country has been invaded; we are an occupied country with no front lines. But we are not without arms. Who will stand and fight?

Our enemy is powerful and is growing in numbers every day. The coronavirus is claiming around 160,000 casualties daily and about 1,400 Americans are losing their lives to it every day. The U.S. is losing.

For the first time in its history, America has surrendered to the enemy. President Donald Trump’s administration is collaborating with the enemy. To combat it, we will need to act for ourselves rather than waiting for the government to act for us.

Infectious disease expert Dr. Anthony Fauci has said, “The calvary is coming,” in the form of two potential vaccines with very high efficacy rates. It is as though a potential ally, not yet battle-ready, has emerged unexpectedly to save us. For this we may be truly grateful.

Joan Oliver • St. Louis County

0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports