Letter: We must listen to protesters to understand their anger

Regarding “Protesters continue call for change: ‘We are overdue for doing the right thing’” (June 9): In the face of the civil unrest provoked by the killing of George Floyd, a black friend of mine was explaining to me that those in the streets fell into three categories: protesters, rioters and looters. I agree but take a somewhat different view.
Those in the streets are dissimilar. Yes, there are protesters, but there are also opportunists on both the political far right and the far left. And there are killers, both police and non-police citizens. But those in the streets seem more alike than not: unhappy and angry. What are they angry about?
We should ask them. We should listen to them. We should try to understand them. We should try to understand what problems brought them to where they are, help identify solutions and then implement them.
When I practiced medicine, I tried to follow the teachings of the father of American medicine, Sir William Osler. He said, “Listen to your patient, doctor; he’s telling you what’s wrong with him.” If a physician doesn’t listen to his patient, make the right diagnosis and institute proper treatment the problem is not resolved.
It’s not rocket science. It’s understanding and problem-solving.
Terry Weiss, M.D. • St. Louis
