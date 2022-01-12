Letter: We must market Lambert to better welcome Europeans

Regarding the editorial “A worthwhile $5 million in incentives lures Germany’s biggest airline to Lambert” (Dec. 15): I arrived at St. Louis Lambert International Airport recently from Mexico, only to find an almost one-hour wait for my luggage in a dismal waiting area as well. There were only two global entry kiosks for a larger line than the walk-thru customs line.
If St. Louis is to become a Lufthansa destination, we’d better get our act together and look like a city prepared to welcome European visitors. The airport is a place to begin marketing St. Louis.
Richard Lincoff • St. Louis