Letter: We must market Lambert to better welcome Europeans
Lufthansa non-stop flights coming to St. Louis Lambert International Airport

A Lufthansa plane is parked at Frankfurt Airport in Germany.

(Photo by Artur Widak/NurPhoto via AP)

 Artur Widak, Associated Press

Regarding the editorial “A worthwhile $5 million in incentives lures Germany’s biggest airline to Lambert” (Dec. 15): I arrived at St. Louis Lambert International Airport recently from Mexico, only to find an almost one-hour wait for my luggage in a dismal waiting area as well. There were only two global entry kiosks for a larger line than the walk-thru customs line.

If St. Louis is to become a Lufthansa destination, we’d better get our act together and look like a city prepared to welcome European visitors. The airport is a place to begin marketing St. Louis.

Richard Lincoff • St. Louis

