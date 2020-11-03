Letter: We must show county health directors love, not hate

Regarding “ Health department directors across Missouri have left jobs, face threats and harassment ” (Oct. 30): I was appalled when I read this article. What is it in the hearts and souls of some people that allow them to think they have a right to threaten harm to health clinic directors as they work to protect local residents from the coronavirus?

We should show respect and appreciation to these hardworking and heroic members of our society. When did we learn to hate like this? Where is the desire to help and protect, rather than to destroy? We should be showing love and appreciation to these health clinic directors. Maybe some of us don’t love ourselves enough to be able to show love to others.