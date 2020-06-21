Letter: We must tolerate things we don’t like, including statues
Letter: We must tolerate things we don't like, including statues

For now, Virginia still can't remove massive Lee statue

Workers for The Virginia Department of General Services install concrete barriers around the statue of Confederate General Robert E. Lee on Monument Avenue Wednesday June 17, 2020, in Richmond, Va. The barriers are intended to protect the safety of demonstrators as well as the structure itself. (AP Photo/Steve Helber)

Regarding “Confederate names on military bases are unacceptable. They should go.” (June 13): Your editorial is wrong. These statues are works of art and removing them is censorship and there is no place in United States for censorship. It violates our First Amendment right to free speech.

I don’t want to see us become a country where there are thought police who decide what is racist and offensive, and control what we can see and hear. If someone doesn’t like a statue, they don’t have to look at it. They can walk away. I know that some people might label them offensive, but it’s not the statue’s fault. People have to be taught that reaction. Americans must learn how to tolerate things that we don’t like, not ban or remove them.

Kyle Englert • Carbondale, Illinois

