Letter: We must understand our racist past to move forward

Janet Y. Jackson wrote in her column “History is about facts. It doesn’t have to be pretty or evoke pleasant thoughts.” (Oct. 13) that “Unquestionably, Black history provides the most horrendous example of the pain that one group can inflict upon another.” I doubt that her unquestionable statement is unquestionable. She goes on to reference white treatment of native Americans and the Holocaust as well as their treatment of the Chinese once they completed the Transcontinental Railway and Japanese-Americans during World War II. All are egregious examples of man’s inhumanity to man, but this is not a race to the bottom.

An old adage is that history is written by the victor. So far, those victors have been white male Christians of European descent, but that’s changing. The fastest-growing groups are Latinos, Asians and multiracial people. Some whites feel threatened, and maybe that’s spurring much of the recent violence coming from white supremacists. The past haunts us, and the future is frightening.