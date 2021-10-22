 Skip to main content
Letter: We must understand our racist past to move forward
Letter: We must understand our racist past to move forward

The 1917 East St. Louis race riot

Part of the burnt district of East St. Louis after the riot on July 2, 1917. Some fires also were set the following day. Fires burned 312 homes and buildings, most of them in the black neighborhoods adjoining and south of downtown.

(Southern Illinois University Edwardsville, Bowen Archives)

 Southern Illinois University Edwardsville, Bowen Archives

 

Janet Y. Jackson wrote in her column “History is about facts. It doesn’t have to be pretty or evoke pleasant thoughts.” (Oct. 13) that “Unquestionably, Black history provides the most horrendous example of the pain that one group can inflict upon another.” I doubt that her unquestionable statement is unquestionable. She goes on to reference white treatment of native Americans and the Holocaust as well as their treatment of the Chinese once they completed the Transcontinental Railway and Japanese-Americans during World War II. All are egregious examples of man’s inhumanity to man, but this is not a race to the bottom.

An old adage is that history is written by the victor. So far, those victors have been white male Christians of European descent, but that’s changing. The fastest-growing groups are Latinos, Asians and multiracial people. Some whites feel threatened, and maybe that’s spurring much of the recent violence coming from white supremacists. The past haunts us, and the future is frightening.

Perhaps nowhere is the truth of history more burdensome than in St. Louis, a bedrock of systemic racism. We need to know and understand our history and learn to dismantle the oppressive structures that our ancestors created and we continue to perpetuate.

In this sense, Jackson was correct: To fail to learn from our history and how it has led to the problems of our present will cause us to fail in our search for a better future.

Terry Weiss, M.D. • St. Louis

