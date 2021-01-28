 Skip to main content
Letter: We must understand those on other side of the divide
Regarding the editorial “Trump is gone, but his army of truth-deniers remains strong and dangerous” (Jan. 24): The divisions in America are much, much deeper than just Democrat versus Republican or progressives versus conservatives. The divisions go back decades.

Some of us would like to blame Donald Trump for the Capitol attack, but he merely tapped into a growing unrest in this country. Older white, middle-class folks like me who’ve done well just don’t get it. We didn’t understand why folks were excited about the Tea Party.

I believe racism, classism and sexism are part of the mindset of these angry groups. They seem to believe that they are being cheated out of their due. They believed Trump would fix a crooked, broken government. They believe most journalists are involved in the lies.

What are the solutions to these immense divides? Some of the answers are: accurate, unbiased news that most people trust; leaders who don’t find an advantage in siding with radicals; and better education.

Fixing these divides won’t be easy. I believe President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris are basically honest people who want to move the country to a more harmonious place. But please don’t think that they can fix all that is dividing us. We all must do our part to understand those who see things completely opposed to our own thinking. We must all believe in our imperfect democracy and believe we can improve it.

Joanne Kelly • Webster Groves

