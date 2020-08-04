Letter: We need a leader who pulls us together, not apart

Where has the "United" gone in our country’s name? As a country, we once united and rallied against world wars, terrorism, natural disasters and disease of epic proportion. We stood firm and resolute and were admired by the world. No more.
We now have cable news stations pitted against each other, giving different spins on a pandemic and on racial injustice, which is leading to rampant confusion and violence. Government officials can’t agree on what to do and wrestle with who is in charge for the mere purpose of political gains, not for the good of humanity. Citizens misinterpret their rights without regard for others, creating division between neighbors and even families.
We cannot win against anything if we’re against each other. We have not made America great again. We have turned Americas against each other. The country appears troubled to the rest of the world. It’s time to do something. This November, please vote for a change in leadership to bring us together, not tear us apart. Make us "United" again.
Chris Krebeck • St. Louis County
