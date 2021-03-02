Letter: We need a more robust gun background check system

Regarding the editorial "Three years after Parkland, America finally has a chance to confront the gun chaos" (Feb. 20): Thank you for reminding your readers that our country still has a long way to go to ensure tragedies such as the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School shooting in Parkland, Florida, never happens again. One way to prevent such bloodshed is to have background checks on all gun sales. This January, gun sales soared 80% over the numbers from January 2020. This surge has led to a backlog in the National Instant Criminal Background Check System, which in turn has led to an estimated hundreds of thousands of background checks taking longer than three business days. Because of a federal law called the Charleston Loophole, if a background check takes more than three days to complete, a dealer can complete a sale anyway. This loophole defeats the purpose of the check and flies in the face of common sense.