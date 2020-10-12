Letter: We need a public service campaign advocating masks

I have found most people who don’t want to wear a mask think it is to protect them as they claim they are not afraid of the virus. But the most significant reason for wearing masks is to prevent the wearer from unknowingly transmitting the virus. Do anti-maskers want their surgeon to not wear a mask?
What we have is a colossal education failure by federal, state and local governments. Why am I not seeing persuasive public service announcements regarding masks? If car insurance and fast food companies can saturate the media with ads, certainly governments can saturate the media with education on why to wear a mask. We need people who the public trusts and admires. We need celebrities the likes of Tom Hanks, Oprah Winfrey, Ozzie Smith, Steve Savard, etc., to be involved. We need a campaign that saturates the public with a “why I wear a mask” theme. Unrelentingly.
The epidemiologists say that if 95% of us wear a mask, we could stop the virus in weeks, saving lives, saving suffering of patients and medical staff, and also saving the economy and reducing stressful financial hardship.
We need a public service announcement campaign like we have never seen. We need to move from a colossal education failure to a public health triumph.
Philip Wagenknecht • St. Louis
Views from the editorial board, opinions from guest and national columnists plus the latest letters from our readers.