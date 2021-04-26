Letter: We need better computer science graduate programs

Why does wealth leave Missouri? One reason is lack of educational opportunities. Many recent billionaires are from the era of personal computers and the internet. None originated in Missouri.

Graduate students are advised to attend the best school that admits them. No universities in the state of Missouri can boast a post-graduate computer science department in the top 20. According to U.S. News and World Report, even Washington University comes in at 49th. As a result, we send our brightest and best out of state.

I believe this deficiency could be addressed by creating an endowed chair in computer science, probably at Washington University. By recruiting a leading researcher for the chair, top-rated students would be attracted to Missouri, rather than elsewhere. We should work to keep this talent here in the state.

Paul E. Eckler • Wildwood