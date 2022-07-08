Letter: We need candidates with vision, not toxic masculinity

Regarding "Senate candidate Eric Schmitt lights blowtorch in latest ad" (July 5): Eric Schmitt’s latest ad makes me wonder yet again where we are headed as a community, a state and a country. The latest round of campaign ads demonstrates how the candidates running for the open Senate seat in Missouri are wash in violence and toxic masculinity.

Eric Greitens pledges to hunt people who fail to adhere to his political orthodoxy, while Schmitt brandishes a blowtorch, turns up the flame, and promises to “turn the heat up on Democrats." Next, will another power-hungry Republican gleefully promise to use a suitcase nuke to blow up Washington?

In an era where mass shootings are common — occurring in not just our schools but at grocery stores and a patriotic parade — are these the types of people we want representing our state? I, for one, do not think so. Hit me hard with visionary ideas, not "jokes" that involve physical violence or threats. Those are the tools of small men, not men who propose to represent us with honor in Washington.

Margaret Welch • St. Louis