Letter: We need gun control; condolences are not enough

Regarding "Police: FedEx shooter legally bought guns used in shooting" (April 18): There are too many guns on our streets. When I grew up in the 1930s and 40s, the population of the United States was approximately 140 million with approximately 47 million guns in the country. Now the population is over 332 million with an estimated 360 million to 400 million guns in the country. There are too many guns in the U.S., including weapons of war in the hands of civilians.