Letter: We need gun control; condolences are not enough
Letter: We need gun control; condolences are not enough

Prosecutor: FedEx shooter didn't have 'red flag' hearing

A single bouquet of flower sits in the rocks across the street from the FedEx facility in Indianapolis, Saturday, April 17, 2021 where eight people were shot and killed. A gunman killed eight people and wounded several others before apparently taking his own life in a late-night attack at a FedEx facility near the Indianapolis airport, police said, in the latest in a spate of mass shootings in the United States after a relative lull during the pandemic. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

 Michael Conroy

Regarding "Police: FedEx shooter legally bought guns used in shooting" (April 18): There are too many guns on our streets. When I grew up in the 1930s and 40s, the population of the United States was approximately 140 million with approximately 47 million guns in the country. Now the population is over 332 million with an estimated 360 million to 400 million guns in the country. There are too many guns in the U.S., including weapons of war in the hands of civilians.

The Second Amendment is being stretched beyond reason. There is nothing in it that prohibits regulations of firearms. It's time for Congress to act instead of simply sending condolences.

Bill Truitt • Wildwood 

