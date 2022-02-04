Letter: We need libraries to foster culturally literate workers

It is sad to see academic institutions foster illiteracy. It seems to me that is the case with the St. Louis Community College District. Little did taxpayers know, when they approved Proposition R back in August that their money would be used to tear down libraries. To my understanding, according to the districts’ master plan, the Meramec and Florissant Valley campus libraries will be demolished and replaced with a mere floor in a building somewhere.

There was a time when the goal of higher education was to produce a well-rounded, informed citizen who was motivated to be a lifelong learner. Curricula and libraries engendered same. Now, however, workforce development churns out certificated students whose bare-bones education is restricted to learning only what they need to know to get a blue-collar job. There is nothing wrong with blue-collar jobs. We need them. But we need culturally literate workers. We need them to have exposure to the world of ideas. Libraries, historically, have been fountains of such exposure, but in my opinion, the St. Louis Community College district has chosen to contribute to the dumbing down of our society by literally destroying the repositories of our culture.