 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Letter: We need libraries to foster culturally literate workers

  • 0
Studying at Meramec Community College

Francisca Obama, a second semester student from Malabo, Equatorial Guinea, studies history in the library on Saturday, Jan. 31, 2015, at Meramec Community College in Kirkwood. Obama is pursuing a degree in civil engineering. Photo by Huy Mach, hmach@post-dispatch.com

 Huy Mach •

It is sad to see academic institutions foster illiteracy. It seems to me that is the case with the St. Louis Community College District. Little did taxpayers know, when they approved Proposition R back in August that their money would be used to tear down libraries. To my understanding, according to the districts’ master plan, the Meramec and Florissant Valley campus libraries will be demolished and replaced with a mere floor in a building somewhere.

There was a time when the goal of higher education was to produce a well-rounded, informed citizen who was motivated to be a lifelong learner. Curricula and libraries engendered same. Now, however, workforce development churns out certificated students whose bare-bones education is restricted to learning only what they need to know to get a blue-collar job. There is nothing wrong with blue-collar jobs. We need them. But we need culturally literate workers. We need them to have exposure to the world of ideas. Libraries, historically, have been fountains of such exposure, but in my opinion, the St. Louis Community College district has chosen to contribute to the dumbing down of our society by literally destroying the repositories of our culture.

People are also reading…

Jana Proske Brazeal • Arnold

0 comments

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News