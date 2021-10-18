Letter: We need more area hospitals to handle baby boomers

In 1970 I lived in High Ridge, and at the time, Jefferson County had 105,104 people and one hospital. In 2021, Jefferson County has 226,543 people, and still, one hospital. In 1970, nearby Franklin County, where I now live, had 57,000 people. In 2020, it had 104,500 people and one hospital. Granted, Missouri Baptist has a facility in Sullivan, but it is technically in Crawford County.

On a recent Sunday night, I accompanied someone to the Mercy South emergency. It took seven hours to find a room. Another friend showed up two hours later and it took him 13 hours to be placed. One staff member told us the problem wasn’t with the coronavirus but rather “old people today.” The person I accompanied, my friend and I were all over 65.

Baby boomers are showing up at urgent care facilities. Medicine is more efficient now, but I believe there is a double need today for emergency rooms and hospitals.

I hope regional planning commissions are taking note of this trend.

Jo Schaper • Pacific