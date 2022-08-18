 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Letter: We need more upbeat stories like dog rescued in cave

  • 0

Regarding “Missouri miracle: Dog, missing 2 months, found alive inside cave” (Aug. 16): How refreshing to read a happy ending story after all of the hate, violence, health issues, and craziness reported daily and routinely. What a positive, healthy story to motivate our day. It was amazing that cave explorers, including one trained in cave rescues, were at the right place at the right time. This story made my day.

I suggest the Post-Dispatch add a daily, or at least weekly, section highlighting stories that “feel good”, are stress free, and restore faith in humanity, like this story does.

Karen Fishman • Ballwin

0 Comments

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News