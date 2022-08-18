Letter: We need more upbeat stories like dog rescued in cave

Regarding “Missouri miracle: Dog, missing 2 months, found alive inside cave” (Aug. 16): How refreshing to read a happy ending story after all of the hate, violence, health issues, and craziness reported daily and routinely. What a positive, healthy story to motivate our day. It was amazing that cave explorers, including one trained in cave rescues, were at the right place at the right time. This story made my day.
I suggest the Post-Dispatch add a daily, or at least weekly, section highlighting stories that “feel good”, are stress free, and restore faith in humanity, like this story does.
Karen Fishman • Ballwin