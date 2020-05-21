Letter: We need our government offices to reopen as well
0 comments

Letter: We need our government offices to reopen as well

  • 0
Full access: $3 for 3 months.
Social Security administration / Social Security cards.

A watchdog review of the Social Security Administration found approximately 6.5 million Social Security numbers linked to people 112 years of age or older.

 iStockphoto

Are all of the city of St. Louis government offices open? Are the St. Louis County government offices open? When will the Social Security offices open back up? During past government shutdowns, the Social Security office was kept open, but not now.

If the focus is on reopening the economy, perhaps the red-tape keepers should reopen first so the rest of us can go about business.

Noel Meyer • Crestwood

0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports