Letter: We need solutions, not the craziness of Hawley and Cruz

Regarding “Takeaways from Congress’ first hearing on Capitol riot” (Feb. 24): Bravo to Sen. Roy Blunt for representing Missouri citizens properly at this Senate hearing. His behavior was in stark contrast to the antics of Sen. Josh Hawley, who is a national disgrace. Our elected officials follow in the footsteps of such greats as Sen. John Danforth, who admitted his mistake in endorsing Hawley.

Hawley has made a strategic error by supporting Donald Trump. Hawley is now so toxic no one wants to work with him. He never understood the majesty of the Senate. He wrongly believes that aligning himself with the Trump’s radical base will get him elected in any capacity,

Plus, the evangelical base doesn’t need Trump anymore — he already appointed the judges to the Supreme Court who, if they decide to, can overturn Roe v. Wade. As a lifelong Republican and Catholic, I hope they don’t. Choice is still a fundamental option in America.