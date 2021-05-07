Letter: We need to be protected from those who disregard safety

Regarding Tony Messenger’s column, “Eric Schmitt’s ‘careful review’ of Missouri pandemic restrictions doesn’t exist” (May 5): I am grateful to St. Louis County Executive Sam Page for putting coronavirus limits on people and businesses who wouldn’t do it themselves. When some claim that wearing a mask or limiting gatherings are infringements on their freedom, I would ask: Who is responsible if one of them, or one of us, ends up sick due to their carelessness? Unfortunately, we all pay through higher insurance premiums or state aid for the irresponsible who exercise their “rights.”
What more proof does Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt need to realize that the coronavirus kills, and that simple, temporary restrictions can halt its spread? No one enjoys restrictions. Wisdom would indicate the need to protect those who disregard their own and others’ safety and well-being. Schmitt should follow the science, not his feelings. This is just more Missouri taxpayer funds being wasted on senseless legal haggling.
Maureen Rauscher • St. Louis County