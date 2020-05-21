Letter: We need to exercise. Let us decide when and where
Regarding “More St. Louis County parks reopening Monday but still no bathrooms or playgrounds” (May 18): St. Louis County Executive Sam Page has opened the parks, but according to the county’s website: “restrooms, indoor facilities, sports courts, shelters, exercise stations, playgrounds, skate parks and the Creve Coeur Park Soccer Complex remain closed.”

Humans need exercise. Yale University’s Insoo Kang, M.D., says that “regular workouts boast immune function.” Research shows that skeletal muscle is a major immune-system regulatory organ that generates anti-inflammatory and immunoprotective proteins called myokines. Exercise strengthens the body and may be the most important lifestyle intervention you can add to fight the coronavirus.

Not only would exercise help us to stay healthy enough to combat the virus, there are added psychological and sociological benefits as well.

If you don’t feel safe at a fitness center, park or pool, then don’t go. But give the rest of us that choice instead of dictating where we may and may not go.

Wayne Huckshold • Ballwin

