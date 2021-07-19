 Skip to main content
Letter: We paid for them; put dormant Loop trollies on display
Letter: We paid for them; put dormant Loop trollies on display

Looped in

An empty trolley car sits parked in the Loop Trolley garage next to Delmar Boulevard on Friday, Dec. 18, 2020. There are five trolleys parked in the garage, two are ready for service and were in use before being shut down last year, a third is in the process of being certified for service and the other two are in reserve for future use. Photo by Colter Peterson, cpeterson@post-dispatch.com

 Colter Peterson

Why can’t the Loop Trolley Company display the existing trolleys in both the University City Loop and at the Missouri History Museum? As a taxpayer who helped pay for the Loop Trolley, I would like to see what we paid for.

Right now, there is a painful reminder that there are no trolleys at the University City Library station and the History Museum station (the starting and stopping points). There are signs at both stations describing the trolley and its history, but no trolley to actually see.

It may be December before the East-West Gateway Council of Governments decides whether they will give additional funding to restart the trolley. While we are waiting, there could be a trolley attraction at both stations. This could help bring people back into the area that has seen a decrease in people since the pandemic started.

Stephen Wurst • University City 

