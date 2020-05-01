Letter: We’re holding our own against virus-laden Illinois

Give credit to St.Louis County Executive Sam Page and St.Louis Mayor Lyda Krewson. Despite being next to solid red Illinois on the virus map, this side of the map is still orange. Both leaders have an attitude of intelligent confidence that is helpful. With Franklin County loosening restrictions, it will be interesting to see if infection rates hold steady because many of that county’s residents work in St.Louis.
Kaye Bock • Webster Groves
