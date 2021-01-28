 Skip to main content
Letter: We’re No. 50! Missouri shows America how it’s done
Letter: We’re No. 50! Missouri shows America how it’s done

Regarding “CDC: Missouri ranks last in percentage of residents to receive first COVID-19 vaccine” (Jan. 24): This article gives this lifelong Missouri resident a real sense of pride in my home state. It’s great to know my elected representatives are working hard to keep our state in the forefront of current events. Great job, Gov. Mike Parson and the Missouri Legislature, on creating the 50th-best vaccination plan in the country. With this kind of work, it’s easy to see how they have time in their schedules to write amendments to our constitution that enshrine gerrymandering forever.

Our Missouri state government is doing such a bang-up job that Attorney General Mike Schmitt has time to join a Texas lawsuit and file a 24-page amicus brief seeking to change the certified election results. Even our own Sen. Josh Hawley has time to keep other states honest by challenging their certifications.

On a more local level, St. Louis County Executive Sam Page and the St. Louis County Council must think Missouri’s vaccination plan is fantastic because they’ve wasted weeks on the normally mundane task of selecting a chairperson.

Someday, when the coronavirus is a thing of the past and I can travel again, I will proudly tell everyone I meet: I’m from Missouri, the Show-me State.

No, really, please show us Missourians how we should do things. We obviously have no idea.

Michael Blumenkemper • Webster Groves

