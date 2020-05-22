Letter: We should blame our health care system and not China
Letter: We should blame our health care system and not China

Regarding “US, China standoff ensnares WHO meeting on COVID-19 fight” (May 19): It is convenient to blame the Chinese government for the pandemic, and perhaps there is some accountability needed there. However, it is more accurate to blame our own health care system, or lack thereof, for our inadequate preparedness and response. This is not to impugn U.S. medical professionals. The system itself is simply broken. The U.S. spends more on health care per person than any other country, yet we rank poorly in global health metrics on life expectancy, prevention of disease and positive outcomes.

On the personal level, the reluctance to abandon this model is based on the “I got mine” rationalizations: My health care is working. My doctor is meeting my needs. My health insurance is affordable.

I am lucky enough to fall into all those categories, for the time being. However, each year our insurance plan gets more expensive and less responsive.

The true cost of medical services is a crap shoot, depending on a multitude of non-transparent factors. We have random health outcomes that become more predictable the more money you have in your pocket. Good, or even adequate, health care should not be based on luck or who your parents are, how well you were educated, how your choice of job or career panned out, or how well your circumstances enable your access to health care.

We do not have a health care system. We have a profit-based commercial enterprise that prioritizes profits over patients.

William Woods • St. Louis



